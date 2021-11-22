Brokerages Expect WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Will Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that WestRock (NYSE:WRK) will announce $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for WestRock’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $0.69. WestRock reported earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that WestRock will report full-year earnings of $4.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow WestRock.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on WestRock from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist assumed coverage on WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on WestRock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $84.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.77.

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $46.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. WestRock has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $62.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.42 and its 200-day moving average is $52.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.05%.

In related news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $150,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in WestRock by 287.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in WestRock during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in WestRock by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in WestRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WestRock by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

