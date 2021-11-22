Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stock Holdings Increased by Gleason Group Inc.

Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 598.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEM. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,226,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,408,701,000 after buying an additional 4,545,415 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter worth $255,116,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,571,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,508,066,000 after buying an additional 2,814,637 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,648,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $674,886,000 after buying an additional 1,064,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,322,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,172,000 after buying an additional 955,985 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

In other Newmont news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,980.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $522,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,491 shares of company stock worth $1,998,540. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM opened at $56.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.67. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $53.03 and a twelve month high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. Newmont’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

NEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Newmont from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on Newmont from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Newmont in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.33.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.