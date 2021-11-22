Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Bought by Gleason Group Inc.

Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 144.9% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the second quarter worth $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the second quarter worth $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PII. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Polaris from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Polaris from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.60.

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $119.70 on Monday. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.31 and a 12-month high of $147.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.59 and a 200 day moving average of $127.64.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. Polaris had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 57.18%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. Polaris’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.20%.

In other Polaris news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $3,062,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Farr sold 10,169 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total value of $1,172,180.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,967 shares of company stock valued at $4,403,421 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

