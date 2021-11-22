Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMQ)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMQ) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 447,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,366 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF makes up 1.9% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned 16.88% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $12,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 14,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 235,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 18,613 shares during the period.

Shares of IBMQ stock opened at $27.18 on Monday. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $27.01 and a one year high of $27.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.37.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.