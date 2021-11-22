Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 700,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 3.3% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $20,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 43.8% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Savior LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 45.7% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPAB opened at $29.74 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $29.48 and a 12 month high of $30.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.84 and its 200 day moving average is $29.96.

