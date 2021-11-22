AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Gleason Group Inc.

Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the quarter. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 567,066,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,320,170,000 after buying an additional 5,314,844 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,851,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,644,734,000 after buying an additional 16,734,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AT&T by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,543,208,000 after buying an additional 8,812,329 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,066,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,417,013,000 after buying an additional 3,364,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,465,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,682,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,576 shares during the period. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.13.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $24.13 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.02 and its 200 day moving average is $27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $172.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.96 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 1,733.48%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

