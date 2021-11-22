Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Amcor has a dividend payout ratio of 60.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Amcor to earn $0.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.1%.

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $11.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.96. The firm has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.90. Amcor has a 1 year low of $10.33 and a 1 year high of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amcor will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

AMCR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet raised Amcor from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.91.

In other Amcor news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 8,440 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $106,850.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,888,049.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 303,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $3,726,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 970,864 shares of company stock worth $12,208,430 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Amcor stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,015,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401,568 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of Amcor worth $46,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

About Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

