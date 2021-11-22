Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) will post ($0.55) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.91). Teladoc Health reported earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 103.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full-year earnings of ($3.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.40) to ($2.81). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.02) to ($0.38). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Teladoc Health.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Teladoc Health from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $225.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.26.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $274,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total value of $580,324.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,908 shares in the company, valued at $12,739,627.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,160 shares of company stock worth $3,370,130 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 30.1% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,405,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $933,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,753 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 27.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,804,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $989,663,000 after buying an additional 1,697,159 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.0% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 16,016,998 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,663,467,000 after buying an additional 1,592,818 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 59.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $494,832,000 after buying an additional 1,109,926 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,532,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $116.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 0.33. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $116.89 and a 12 month high of $308.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.05.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

