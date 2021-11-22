Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) Trading Down 14.5% Over Last Week

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (CURRENCY:UPUNK) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 22nd. In the last seven days, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a market capitalization of $18.07 million and approximately $339.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can now be purchased for $0.0723 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.64 or 0.00069610 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.29 or 0.00074269 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.62 or 0.00090654 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,134.44 or 0.07260224 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,193.70 or 1.00434263 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Unicly CryptoPunks Collection

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Coin Trading

