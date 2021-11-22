Solana (SOL) Trading 11.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. During the last week, Solana has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Solana coin can currently be purchased for $216.69 or 0.00380507 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Solana has a market cap of $65.82 billion and $3.49 billion worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Solana alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00047598 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $129.02 or 0.00226562 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.15 or 0.00088065 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006671 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Solana Profile

Solana is a PoH coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 509,600,041 coins and its circulating supply is 303,778,219 coins. The official message board for Solana is medium.com/solana-labs . The official website for Solana is solana.com . Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana is a single-chain, delegated-Proof-of-Stake protocol, founded by former Qualcomm, Intel, and Dropbox engineers in late-2017, focus on delivering scalability without sacrificing decentralization or security. Core to Solana’s scaling solution is a decentralized clock titled Proof-of-History (PoH), built to solve the problem of time in distributed networks in where there is not a single, trusted, source of time. By using Verifiable Delay Functions, PoH allows each node to locally generate timestamps with SHA256 computations. This eliminates the need for the broadcasts of timestamps across the network, improving overall network efficiency. SOL is the native token of the Solana blockchain. Community tokens are held by the Swiss Foundation, which is run by an independent board. This token pool is used for bounties, incentives programs, marketing, and grants. Solana’s mission is to support all high-growth and high-frequency blockchain applications and to democratize the world’s financial systems. “

Buying and Selling Solana

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solana should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Solana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solana and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.