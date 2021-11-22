McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $490,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $166.70 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $126.13 and a fifty-two week high of $167.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.81.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.