McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Invests $279,000 in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter worth about $61,000.

Shares of USMV stock opened at $77.92 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.30.

