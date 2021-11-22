Wesbanco Bank Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 562.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 32,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,903,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Waste Management by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total value of $5,138,785.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,291,888.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $163.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $68.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $166.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.25.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

WM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

