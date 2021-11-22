Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $665,000 Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. First Command Bank grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 28.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EPD shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague bought 23,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $498,853.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 43,300 shares of company stock worth $949,353. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $21.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.80 and its 200-day moving average is $23.22. The stock has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.37. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $18.96 and a 52-week high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.12%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

