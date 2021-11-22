Level Four Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,359 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TREX. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Trex by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,682,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $376,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,142 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Trex by 192.9% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,289,289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,778,000 after acquiring an additional 849,073 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Trex by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,220,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $635,766,000 after acquiring an additional 799,475 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Trex by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,240,887 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,831,000 after acquiring an additional 287,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Trex by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,445,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $352,209,000 after acquiring an additional 265,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on TREX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Shares of TREX opened at $134.27 on Monday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.52 and a 1 year high of $135.59. The company has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.51 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.65 and a 200-day moving average of $104.42.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $335.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.01 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 3,508 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $448,638.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 2,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $262,813.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,479 shares of company stock worth $1,483,423. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.