Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Acquired by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,571,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,030,262,000 after purchasing an additional 33,407 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,457,664,000 after purchasing an additional 107,357 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,131,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,120,000 after purchasing an additional 248,542 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,987,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,363,000 after purchasing an additional 131,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,851,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $870,616,000 after purchasing an additional 139,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $498.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $52.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $471.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $469.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $365.23 and a fifty-two week high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.35%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROP. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $489.73 price target (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $488.87 price target (down previously from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.29.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total transaction of $241,675.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,471.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

