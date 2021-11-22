Virtu Financial LLC Sells 7,647 Shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Virtu Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 51.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,647 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in MEDNAX by 19.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,472,000 after buying an additional 83,109 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MEDNAX during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in MEDNAX during the second quarter worth about $970,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in MEDNAX by 106,642.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 22,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in MEDNAX by 168.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 68,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 168,628 shares during the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist reduced their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of MEDNAX stock opened at $25.82 on Monday. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.60 and a 1 year high of $35.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.94.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. MEDNAX had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $493.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. MEDNAX’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MEDNAX news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $36,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $3,333,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,695 shares of company stock valued at $4,169,572. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD).

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.