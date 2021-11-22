Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $561,000 Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,452 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $29,272,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $18,182,000. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 1,462.1% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 199,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 187,150 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $9,612,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 532,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,661,000 after acquiring an additional 116,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVLT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair lowered shares of Commvault Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Shares of Commvault Systems stock opened at $63.67 on Monday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.92 and a 12-month high of $84.22. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.94 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.03.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.09). Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $177.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.