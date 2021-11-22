Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,983,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,359,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,981,000 after acquiring an additional 157,847 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 313,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,317,000 after acquiring an additional 109,428 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 315,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,547,000 after acquiring an additional 71,504 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 2,830.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 66,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,088,000 after acquiring an additional 64,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 4,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $717,680.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,068,278.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.88, for a total value of $798,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,834.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,206 shares of company stock worth $2,276,402. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $189.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $163.34 and its 200-day moving average is $140.81. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.14 and a 1 year high of $190.51.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $709.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Tetra Tech declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 7th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.47%.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

