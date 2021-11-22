Gay Collins Purchases 3,032 Shares of Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (LON:DIG) Stock

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (LON:DIG) insider Gay Collins bought 3,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 328 ($4.29) per share, for a total transaction of £9,944.96 ($12,993.15).

Shares of LON:DIG opened at GBX 325.11 ($4.25) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £481.70 million and a P/E ratio of -181.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 323.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71. Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 263.70 ($3.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 340.67 ($4.45).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -7.11%.

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

