TurtleNetwork (TN) Trading Down 16.3% This Week

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded up 35.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. One TurtleNetwork coin can now be bought for about $0.0189 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TurtleNetwork has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. TurtleNetwork has a total market cap of $1.67 million and $4.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TurtleNetwork alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

TurtleNetwork Profile

TN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleNetwork’s official website is www.turtlenetwork.eu. The Reddit community for TurtleNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/TurtleNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleNetwork’s official message board is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Turtle Network claims to be an Open, Public, Trusted, Secure, Distributed Blockchain Network for Everyone. The Turtle Network includes multiple components, TurtleNetwork (TN) coin as the underlying utility asset, Nodes for Decentralized Security & Governance, Explorer for Distributed Ledger Transparency, Decentralized Exchange (DEX) for Trading, Wallet for Accessibility & Token Issuance, Smart Contracts for trustless blockchain-based, programmable contracts, Gateways for network Interoperability, BlackTurtle BVBA for regulatory Compliance & a Community for Collaboration and Engagement. The TurtleNetwork brand of expanding services includes the TurtleNetwork (TN) token, Turtle Network, BlackTurtleNode & the TurtleNodeBot. Turtle Network also develops and maintains its portfolio of revenue-generating focused Apps, notification bots & trading tools on Waves Platform & Turtle Network. TurtleNode (TN) to TurtleNetwork (TN) SWAP Guide on Waves Platform. YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzbSukzGRKxpNov6yp4275w. “

TurtleNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TurtleNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TurtleNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.