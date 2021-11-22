LiveOne Inc (NASDAQ:LVO) CEO Robert S. Ellin Buys 25,000 Shares

LiveOne Inc (NASDAQ:LVO) CEO Robert S. Ellin purchased 25,000 shares of LiveOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $54,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:LVO opened at $2.08 on Monday. LiveOne Inc has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $6.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10.

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). LiveOne had a negative return on equity of 579.74% and a negative net margin of 46.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Analysts expect that LiveOne Inc will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LiveOne stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in LiveOne Inc (NASDAQ:LVO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

LiveOne Company Profile

LiveOne, Inc is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

