DFI.Money 1-Day Volume Tops $24.00 Million (YFII)

DFI.Money (CURRENCY:YFII) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. DFI.Money has a market cap of $145.55 million and approximately $24.00 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DFI.Money coin can now be bought for about $3,771.11 or 0.06622212 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DFI.Money has traded down 11.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DFI.Money alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00047598 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.02 or 0.00226562 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.15 or 0.00088065 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006671 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About DFI.Money

DFI.Money (YFII) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 coins and its circulating supply is 38,596 coins. DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @FinanceYfii . DFI.Money’s official website is dfi.money/#

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

DFI.Money Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFI.Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFI.Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DFI.Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “YFIIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DFI.Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DFI.Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.