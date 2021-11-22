Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.340-$2.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.47 billion-$1.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.46 billion.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.17.

Shares of NYSE:BKI opened at $74.69 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.95. Black Knight has a 12-month low of $68.60 and a 12-month high of $94.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 60.23, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $378.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.63 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Black Knight will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 14,000 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.84 per share, for a total transaction of $963,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Black Knight stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 323,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,614 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.21% of Black Knight worth $25,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

