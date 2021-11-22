Analysts Expect MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) to Post $0.80 EPS

Brokerages expect MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for MasterCraft Boat’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.83. MasterCraft Boat reported earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will report full year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover MasterCraft Boat.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.13. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 64.20% and a net margin of 10.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCFT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Monday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

MasterCraft Boat stock opened at $28.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.58 million, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.50. MasterCraft Boat has a one year low of $21.18 and a one year high of $33.63.

In related news, Director Donald C. Campion sold 2,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $54,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald C. Campion sold 4,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $122,847.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 133.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 354.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 109,216.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 6,553 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MasterCraft Boat

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

