Analysts Expect Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) will post ($0.35) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Glaukos’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($0.37). Glaukos posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,650%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.85). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($1.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Glaukos.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $74.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.73 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 13.05%. Glaukos’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Glaukos from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stephens upgraded Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Glaukos from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Glaukos from $94.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Glaukos from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Glaukos by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,810,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $408,037,000 after acquiring an additional 150,310 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Glaukos by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,797,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $182,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,511 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Glaukos by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,535,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $130,293,000 after acquiring an additional 83,953 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Glaukos by 94,784.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,105,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $93,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Glaukos by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 747,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GKOS opened at $48.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.67 and a 200 day moving average of $60.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.60 and a beta of 1.66. Glaukos has a 52 week low of $42.69 and a 52 week high of $99.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.60, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

