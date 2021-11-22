Analysts Anticipate Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) to Post $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) to report earnings per share of $0.47 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet posted earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full-year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.74. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $415.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

OLLI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $112.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.81.

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $66.04 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $57.86 and a 52-week high of $123.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.30.

In other news, Director Stanley Fleishman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.53 per share, for a total transaction of $63,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 289,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,217,000 after buying an additional 33,829 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at $1,984,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at $5,341,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at $791,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

