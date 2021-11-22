Zacks: Analysts Expect Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) will report earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the highest is ($0.25). Pieris Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 205.44% and a negative return on equity of 120.25%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In related news, insider Shane Olwill sold 38,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $196,224.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,309,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,737,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after acquiring an additional 61,157 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,764,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,036,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,763,000. 39.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PIRS opened at $3.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.74 and its 200-day moving average is $4.00. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $6.15. The firm has a market cap of $265.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.06.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

