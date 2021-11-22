Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lear were worth $4,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Lear by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lear by 325.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LEA opened at $177.45 on Monday. Lear Co. has a one year low of $137.65 and a one year high of $204.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.56.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Lear had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 21.88%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $186.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.73.

In other news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total value of $30,431.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

