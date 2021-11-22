Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC Boosts Position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises comprises 0.3% of Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 33,068.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 61.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $102,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BW stock opened at $9.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.09.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 0.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

BW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. TheStreet upgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

In related news, SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total transaction of $72,864.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

