Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Position Increased by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 46.4% during the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 2,690,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,298,000 after purchasing an additional 852,840 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,532.7% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 472,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,339,000 after purchasing an additional 443,373 shares during the last quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at $37,692,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 403.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 333,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,133,000 after acquiring an additional 267,694 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 95.7% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 422,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,451,000 after acquiring an additional 206,417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $128.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.55, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.10. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $81.85 and a twelve month high of $135.55.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.23 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 26.33%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 141.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.58.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

