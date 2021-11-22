Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC Sells 8,600 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC lessened its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) by 46.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the quarter. AMC Entertainment comprises about 0.1% of Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 325.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 832,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,200,000 after buying an additional 637,100 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 107.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 16,595 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 110,075.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 110,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,245,000 after purchasing an additional 110,075 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 2.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 284,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $257,000. 25.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AMC Entertainment news, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 59,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $2,164,859.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris A. Cox sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $1,327,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 942,064 shares of company stock valued at $37,331,434. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush lowered AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.44 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Macquarie lowered AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $12.08.

Shares of AMC opened at $40.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.95. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.15 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 538.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($5.70) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

