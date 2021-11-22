Level Four Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 21,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 22.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 174,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 32,325 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the second quarter valued at about $66,000.

NYSEARCA:PBP opened at $24.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.93. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a 52-week low of $19.99 and a 52-week high of $24.12.

