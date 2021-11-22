Acropolis Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOND. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 225.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND opened at $109.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.58. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $109.01 and a 1 year high of $113.16.

