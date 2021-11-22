Acropolis Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 846 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFG. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 20.6% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 221,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,295,000 after buying an additional 37,835 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 58.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 57.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 598,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,913,000 after purchasing an additional 218,881 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 78,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 427.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 502,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,100,000 after purchasing an additional 406,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

PFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.30.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $70.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.52 and a 200 day moving average of $65.46. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $72.93. The firm has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.28%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.58%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

