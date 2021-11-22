IFG Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 5,742 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 2.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 2.9% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 39.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 4.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 2.8% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 30,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

NASDAQ SRCE opened at $49.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.13. 1st Source Co. has a twelve month low of $36.41 and a twelve month high of $51.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.86.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $87.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.70 million. 1st Source had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 32.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 1st Source Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. 1st Source’s payout ratio is 26.90%.

1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing.

