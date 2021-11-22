IFG Advisory LLC Has $241,000 Stock Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

IFG Advisory LLC trimmed its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,684,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,895,000 after acquiring an additional 222,996 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,216,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,152,000 after acquiring an additional 97,482 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 174.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,101,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,793,000 after acquiring an additional 700,109 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 878,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,836,000 after acquiring an additional 45,041 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 766,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,763,000 after acquiring an additional 77,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $83.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.81 and its 200-day moving average is $86.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.08. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.47 and a fifty-two week high of $96.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The company had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.64 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 23.65%. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 77.52%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.86.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

