IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 1,238 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 86.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SJM. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth about $2,231,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 996,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,106,000 after acquiring an additional 368,520 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 225,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,562,000 after acquiring an additional 7,104 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4,521.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 158,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,040,000 after acquiring an additional 154,954 shares during the period. Finally, Paradiem LLC grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 35,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SJM opened at $124.31 on Monday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $110.53 and a 1 year high of $140.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.26.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.70%.

J. M. Smucker announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SJM shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

