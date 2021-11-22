Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Short Interest Up 27.3% in October

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the October 14th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Rightmove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rightmove has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:RTMVY opened at $20.63 on Monday. Rightmove has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $21.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2104 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove Plc engages in the operation of property search platform. It caters estate agents and home developers to advertise properties for sale or to rent. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services, and tenant referencing and insurance product.

