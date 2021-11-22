Short Interest in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) Increases By 28.0%

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 237,900 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the October 14th total of 185,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 291,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of EDTK stock opened at $1.23 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.74. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $5.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDTK. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 0.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. Its education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, and basic education, as well as higher education.

