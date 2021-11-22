Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target Cut to $194.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Mizuho from $222.00 to $194.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.50.

Get Amgen alerts:

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $206.08 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $210.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.62. Amgen has a 12 month low of $200.47 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market cap of $116.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen will post 16.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 82.3% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.