Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target Cut to $194.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Mizuho from $222.00 to $194.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.86% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.50.
NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $206.08 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $210.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.62. Amgen has a 12 month low of $200.47 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market cap of $116.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 82.3% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.
About Amgen
Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.
