Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) by 36.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,161 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.15% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEPA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 94.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,642 shares during the period. McAdam LLC raised its position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 52.8% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 55,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 19,337 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 7,657 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 10,794.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 67,576 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $135,000. 14.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hepion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

HEPA stock opened at $1.32 on Monday. Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $3.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.65.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapy for treatment of chronic liver diseases. It focuses on the development of its product candidate CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that targets biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA).

Receive News & Ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.