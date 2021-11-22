IFG Advisory LLC Buys 488 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,488,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 130.5% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 196,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,457,000 after acquiring an additional 111,221 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial stock opened at $60.64 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $45.44 and a 52-week high of $65.42.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

A number of research firms have commented on TFC. Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.07.

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,143,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $258,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,718 shares of company stock valued at $13,933,876 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

