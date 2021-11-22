IFG Advisory LLC Makes New $446,000 Investment in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICSH. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $223,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $270,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $300,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 61.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 173.5% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $50.43 on Monday. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $50.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.49.

