1,800 Shares in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Bought by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,673,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,455,248,000 after purchasing an additional 865,667 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,389,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $606,437,000 after buying an additional 565,063 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,849,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $468,155,000 after buying an additional 117,844 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,699,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $431,344,000 after buying an additional 551,348 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,676,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $425,536,000 after purchasing an additional 70,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total value of $1,035,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ODFL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $281.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $264.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.70.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $351.82 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $316.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a PE ratio of 43.49, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.45 and a 12 month high of $364.07.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 9.89%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

