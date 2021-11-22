Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EHC. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 942.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,031,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,477,000 after buying an additional 932,445 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 878,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,510,000 after purchasing an additional 384,400 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 346.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 356,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,827,000 after purchasing an additional 276,749 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter worth $20,725,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,587,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,615,000 after purchasing an additional 238,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Encompass Health from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Shares of EHC stock opened at $61.48 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.99. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.85 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.