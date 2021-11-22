Brokerages Anticipate Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) to Post -$0.71 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) will report earnings per share of ($0.71) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is ($1.53). Zillow Group posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 273.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to $1.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Zillow Group.

ZG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $200.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities cut Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 336,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Zillow Group during the second quarter worth about $6,424,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Zillow Group by 37.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in Zillow Group by 100.4% during the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 640,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,459,000 after acquiring an additional 320,826 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 2,204.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZG opened at $56.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.82 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.67. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $55.87 and a fifty-two week high of $212.40.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

