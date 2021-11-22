Grainger (LON:GRI) PT Raised to GBX 390

Grainger (LON:GRI) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 390 ($5.10) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on shares of Grainger in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.83) price objective on shares of Grainger in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Grainger from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 357.50 ($4.67).

Grainger stock opened at GBX 312 ($4.08) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £2.31 billion and a PE ratio of 22.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 313.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 302.26. Grainger has a 52 week low of GBX 257.10 ($3.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 340 ($4.44). The company has a current ratio of 9.16, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.47.

In related news, insider Helen Gordon acquired 88 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 334 ($4.36) per share, for a total transaction of £293.92 ($384.01). Insiders bought a total of 278 shares of company stock valued at $89,384 over the last quarter.

Grainger Company Profile

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

