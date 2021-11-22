Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,920,000 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the October 14th total of 9,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CARR opened at $57.15 on Monday. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $34.21 and a 12-month high of $58.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.42. The company has a market capitalization of $49.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.13.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 72.3% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 69.4% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Carrier Global by 2,800.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

