Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) to Issue $0.82 Dividend

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) declared a dividend on Sunday, November 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.8222 per share by the technology company on Friday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of LNVGY opened at $20.21 on Monday. Lenovo Group has a one year low of $14.08 and a one year high of $35.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.22. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Lenovo Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The company had revenue of $17.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.58 billion. Analysts anticipate that Lenovo Group will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lenovo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 6th.

Lenovo Group Company Profile

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones. The company also provides laptops, desktops, phones, accessories, monitors, ultrabooks, data center solutions, systems, software, server and storage products, networking products, and replacement parts.

